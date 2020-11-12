Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

CMA Awards 2020: See Charlie Puth, Reba McEntire and More Stars on the Red Carpet

The CMA Awards kicked off with a bang—especially with the fun, fierce and fabulous fashion. See all of the stars who showed up and showed out at the annual event.

It's that time of year! 

The 2020 Country Music Awards are in full effect, which means the biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops. And because this year's live broadcast will look slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are making sure it's one memorable ceremony.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are co-hosting the awards show in the heart of Nashville, previously told E! News tonight is going to be unlike any other.

The list of performers alone are proof. Case in point? Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay will sing their hit collab "10,000 Hours." Plus, Charlie PuthJason Aldean, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many others will take the stage later tonight.

As for the nominees? Country music royalty and emerging artists are all vying for an award. However, Miranda, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice can all rest easy. In the morning, it was announced they each earned trophies ahead of the night.

But before the annual ceremony kicks off and more awards are handed out, see who showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. From glitzy gowns to eye-catching suits and flashy accessories, get lost in the fashion in our gallery below.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Kelsea Ballerini

One word: wowzers! The singer drops jaws with her strapless gown, which features an explosion of red roses.

ABC
Miranda Lambert

Pretty in pink! Miranda adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her Barbie pink dress.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Lauren Alaina

Lauren brings the glitz and the glamour with her blinding skintight gown at the 2020 CMA Awards.

ABC
Dierks Bentley

The country icon opts for a casual-chic ensemble for the star-studded ceremony.

ABC
Maren Morris

One hot mama! Maren goes glam for the annual awards shows with her larger-than-life ensemble.

ABC
Gabby Barrett

The singer shines bright on the red carpet with her glimmering gown, which includes a mesmerizing cape.

ABC
Reba McEntire

Reba makes a grand entrance in her sparkly ensemble that she pairs with knee-high boots and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

ABC
Charlie Puth

The singer wows the red carpet with his white-hot ensemble at the 2020 CMA Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Thomas Rhett

Looking dapper! Thomas goes for a classic tuxedo and proves less is more.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Carly Pearce

Green with envy! The "Call Me" singer makes heads turn with her enchanting emerald-colored dress by Retrofefe at the CMA Awards. 

ABC
Darius Rucker

Before Darius takes the stage to co-host the show with Reba, he strikes a pose on the red carpet.

ABC
Tara Diffie

The best accessory? A denim jacket, of course! Tara graces the red carpet in a blush-colored gown that's decked out in sequins.

ABC
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

All eyes are on the pair, as Brendan adorably matches with his award-winning lady.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein

Two words: relationship goals! The dynamic duo makes a grand entrance at the star-studded ceremony.

ABC
Old Dominon

The group got the same fashion memo and matches in all-black suits on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Laura Veltz

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and Laura Veltz's fabulous design is proof.

ABC
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

Tonight's host is here! Reba stuns on the red carpet with her love by her side, Rex Linn.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Chris Tomlin & Lauren Bricken

It's a party of three! The couple walks the red carpet with Lauren showing off her growing baby bump in a glitzy black gown.

ABC
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Date night! The couple stops people in their tracks with their coordinated black outfits.

ABC
Morgan Wallen

The singer dons a burgundy tux at the annual event.

ABC
Ashley McBryde

The musician looks anything but blue! Ashley dazzles on the red carpet in a vibrant sapphire gown at the annual ceremony.

ABC
Charley Pride

The music legend attends the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

The power couple lights up the room looking effortlessly elegant in their matching black ensembles.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Natalie Hemby

The singer and songwriter is a vision in white with her eye-catching design. From the puffed sleeves to the plunging neckline, this is one fabulous gown.

ABC
Summer Duncan & Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi and his fiancée Summer Duncan pull out all of the fashion stops for the annual show.

