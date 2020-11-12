How YouTube Star Camryn Clifford and Her Daughters Have Been Coping After Landon's Death

Related : YouTuber Camryn Clifford Opens Up About Husband Landon's Death

Landon Clifford's widow Camryn Clifford, 19, is leaning on her family for support as she and her daughters cope with the death of the teenage YouTube star.

Landon took his own life in August at age 19, Camryn, who recorded videos with him for their YouTube channel Cam&Fam, first opened up about death in a video posted soon after his passing. In a new video posted on Wednesday, Nov. 11, she told viewers her late husband donated his organs and was cremated, and that she and her loved ones had a small memorial for him. She then got emotional as she talked about how she and her and Landon's daughters, Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, 5 months, have been coping with their loss.

Camryn said she and the girls were temporarily living with her sister in Florida. She said, "I have the best siblings. Through all of this, they've been the ones who really put a smile on my face when I did not feel like smiling. And we all just have such a close bond. It's really special to me. Being surrounded by family is really what we need right now."