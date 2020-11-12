Nikki Bella Gives Artem Chigvintsev Scary News About Baby Matteo's Heart

Related : Nikki Bella Gets Concerning News About Baby Matteo

Afraid of the unknown.

Tonight's season 6 premiere of Total Bellas is shaping up to be an emotional one. As previous sneak peeks have shown, the Bella Twins are trying to finish writing their joint memoir, come to terms with their mother's recent medical diagnosis and prepare to welcome their baby boys, all while living through a global pandemic.

Unfortunately for Nikki Bella, that's not all.

In the above preview of this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki, who just got back from a doctor's appointment, tells her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev that she "didn't get good news about Matteo's heart."

"Are you serious?" Artem responds.

Nikki then explains that the check-up was initially "going great," but before she could leave, someone came back into the exam room to deliver some upsetting news about her son.

"She's like, 'So, he has a speck on his heart. Has anyone talked to you about that?'" Nikki recalls.