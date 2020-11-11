OWN's Holiday Movie Lineup Starring Vivica A. Fox & Jackée Harry Will Make You Want to Celebrate

Related : Wonderful Holiday 2020 Gift Ideas

‘Tis the season to sit on the couch and do absolutely nothing—except watch cheerful movies.

Not long after Lifetime, Hallmark, Netflix and Freeform shared their very merry holiday lineups, OWN joined the game by announcing three original movies set to premiere across three consecutive Tuesdays in December. So what are the new films?

Soul Train alum Vivica A. Fox will star alongside Sister, Sister favorite Jackée Harry in A Christmas For Mary on Dec. 8 while Greenleaf's Lamman Rucker and Meagan Holder will be at the center of Cooking Up Christmas on Dec. 15. In addition, Idara Victor and Tonea Stewart will team up for First Christmas on Dec. 22.

The lean, mean lineup will join the Meagan Good- and DeVon Franklin-hosted Our OWN Christmas gospel music special on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. OWN introduced holiday originals for the first time in 2019, so it's pretty exciting to see the network prioritize its end-of-year efforts once again.