Cazzie David Makes Rare Comment About Pete Davidson's Relationship With Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Cazzie David is finally setting the record straight about their breakup, which, according to Cazzie, occurred mere days before he went public with Ariana Grande.
Cazzie, a writer and daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David, opened up about her mental health struggles and complicated relationship with the Saturday Night Live star to the Los Angeles Times. The 26-year-old, whose collection of essays No One Asked For This will hit shelves Nov. 17, talked about how surprising and difficult the end of her relationship with Pete was for her.
Cazzie dated Pete for two and a half years before they went their separate ways in 2018. According to Cazzie, she broke up with Pete following a relationship of ups and downs, but called him back days later to say she made a mistake. Cazzie claimed that he told her he was "happier than he'd ever been" and dumped her officially via text two days after that. Just one day after their split, the writer told The Los Angeles Times that she found out he was with Ariana, and saw via social media that he had covered up the tattoos he got in honor of Cazzie during their relationship. Pete would go on to get matching tattoos with the "Positions" singer.
Cazzie shared that the experience was extremely painful to her, and that she "shook uncontrollably" in her dad's arms while on a flight to her sister's graduation shortly after hearing about Pete and Ariana. She couldn't stop replaying the "audio of [Ariana's] baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love" to her.
"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," she explained to the outlet. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there's nothing that's gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."
Pete and Ariana began dating in May 2018, and got engaged just weeks later. Ariana even named a song off her 2018 album Sweetener after the comedian. However, by October 2018, the two had split up. The singer would go on to name Pete in her hit song "thank u, next," in which she thanked her exes for making her a stronger woman.
One of Ari's other exes named in the song is the late rapper Mac Miller, whom Ariana split from not long before dating Pete. In a twist, Cazzie and Mac's mother Karen Meyer struck up a friendship after Cazzie attended a remembrance ceremony for the star. She even accompanied Karen to the Grammys, where Mac was honored.
As for Cazzie and Pete, they now have a solid friendship, even earning a shoutout in the acknowledgments of her new book. "Pete. I love you," she wrote. "Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."