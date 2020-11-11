Niecy Nash Jokes She’s “Been a Wife a Couple Times” in This Masked Singer Sneak Peek

Who the heck is the Sun on The Masked Singer?

During the Nov. 11 episode of FOX's hit show, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke try to get to the bottom of their identity as the remaining three singers in group A compete to move on to the Smackdown and eventually make it into the Super Six.

To help them with the clue package, which this week is made up of hints from each singer's friends and family, the crew tapped newlywed Niecy Nash as she pokes fun at herself during the episode. In an exclusive sneak peek, Niecy, who recently married Jessica Betts less than a year after divorcing Jay Tucker, provides her theory as to why the Sun's package came from a boyfriend, not a husband.

"The person in that package was not a husband, okay?" she tells Jen. "I'm a super sleuth. Let me just let you know something. The way he talked about that woman, that's a boyfriend! Yo husband don't talk about you like that!"