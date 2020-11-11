All the Details on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 People's Choice Awards Coverage

The big night is almost here, and you won't want to miss a single moment!
This Sunday night (Nov. 15), the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are going to be in full swing live and in person from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. E! has got you covered when it comes to making sure you don't miss a single moment of the show, starting with the red carpet coverage you won't see anywhere else.
Starting the fun is none other than the E! red carpet queen herself Giuliana Rancic. Giuliana will begin the evening by hosting the network's signature E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 People's Choice Awards show starting at 7 p.m. ET/ PT. Plus, E!'s Erin Lim will also take part in the Live From The Red Carpet coverage to breakdown all of the fun things happening on social media throughout the night.
Then, we're getting the gang back together! Nightly Pop host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and Lauren Ash from NBC's Superstore will be breaking down the honorees' most unstoppable moments and best looks from the red carpet pre-show.
After all the fun pre-show action finishes, you'll want to stick around to see which of your favorite celebs will be taking home an award during the event airing at 9 p.m. ET/ PT.
In addition to airing on E!, the show will also be broadcast live across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA Network. It will air in 161 countries.
If you want to keep up with the action via social media, you're in luck! Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Tanya Rad from iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM will take over Live From E! Stream on Twitter at @enews beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
They'll be reporting live from a dedicated red carpet position during the digital show, discussing all the PCAs excitement and welcoming the night's nominees, presenters and guests.
That's not the only action taking place online. Twitter fans will also be able to join the E! People's Choice Awards virtual watch-along party beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET for on an all-access pass to the PCAs.
Live From E! Stream will stream first to the event page, followed by an exclusive live look-in at the first few minutes of the awards show, along with 11 DJs from across the country who will be hosting live for their listeners as they watch the PCAs unfold in real-time, complete with giveaways and trivia.
Don't forget to follow @ENews, @EEntertainment and @PeoplesChoice on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to see exclusive content. Throughout the night from the E! red carpet to the PCAs show, fans will get exclusive backstage access with Erin Lim and special moments with on-site celebs.
Plus, for the first time in People's Choice Awards history, we will be dropping winners acceptance speeches exclusively on social during commercial breaks, allowing for a unique and interactive night for the super stans to connect with these winners.
This year's E! People's Choice Awards is bringing together viewers like never before with fun integrations in both Live From E!'s red carpet and during the show itself. With a stellar line up of brand partners including Extra, Fisher-Price®, GEICO, Lay's, L'Oréal Paris, Subaru of America, Inc., TRESemmé and Walmart, glam fans everywhere will catch every star-studded moment on all screens.
Many of your favorite E! shows will also be featuring pre and post PCAs coverage beginning with Daily Pop. Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin will have a sneak of the PCAs on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. ET/PT.
They will also be back on Monday following the big show with a recap of the biggest moments. Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina, Hunter March and Morgan on Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 p.m. ET/PT will breakdown the all of the funniest moments, social posts and memorable People's Choice Awards highlights.
You can also catch a special show Post Pop: The Biggest Moments From the PCAs which will air on Monday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT on Twitter, YouTube and at E! Online. It will feature E!'s Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz breaking down all things PCAs.
This year's PCAs is shaping up to be a night to remember!