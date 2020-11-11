Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Spilling White House "Secrets" to Sasha and Malia Obama

Related : Sasha Obama Turns 19 Years Old!

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing a rare glimpse inside the White House.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Today co-anchor and former first daughter took to Instagram to reminisce about the time when she and sister Barbara Bush gave Sasha Obama, 19, and Malia Obama, 22, the grand tour of the iconic landmark. During this meeting, which took place before the official start of Barack Obama's presidency, Jenna and Barbara spilled some secrets on the famous residence.

"Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home," Jenna captioned the throwback photos. "Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley."

The 38-year-old author continued, "We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my ‘teacher outfit' it makes me nostalgic for that time."