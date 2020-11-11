Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Go Backstage of the 2020 CMA Awards With Maren Morris, Luke Combs and More Country Music Royalty

Before the 2020 CMA Awards kick off on Wednesday night, E! News has exclusive backstage photos of your favorite country music stars.

It's almost showtime!

In just a few hours, the 2020 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville, Tenn. While the annual ceremony might look different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, viewers can still expect to see a stellar show.

Case in point? Music's biggest and brightest stars are joining in on the fun, like Charlie PuthMaren MorrisOld DominionCarly PearceAshley McBrydeLuke Combs and many others.

Along with some of the singers mentioned, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Little Big Town and more are slated to perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11. 

In fact, Jason, Ashley, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will open the show with a special tribute to country legend Charlie Daniels, who passed away on July 6. The group will perform the late star's hit song, "When the Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Plus, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are co-hosting the awards show, so you know it's going to be one for the books.

The Best CMAs Fashion of All-Time

But before the star-studded ceremony is in full effect, E! News has exclusive photos of several artists at their CMA Awards rehearsals.

That's right, go ahead and feel like you're standing backstage with country music royalty. From Jon Pardi's playful pose to Caylee Hammack fabulous ensemble, take a look at all of the backstage images in our gallery below.

Reba McEntire & Darius Rucker

What do this year's CMA Awards co-hosts have in store? In an exclusive interview on E!'s Daily Pop, the country music legends teased a "really special" duet performance. 

CMA
Maren Morris

You better werk, mama! Country music's golden girl is nominated for five CMA Awards, including Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. 

CMA
Charlie Puth

This pop star is going country for one night only thanks to Gabby Barrett. Charlie and Gabby will perform their genre-bending song "I Hope" for the first time live. 

CMA
Carly Pearce

She's ready to rock! After Lee Brice dropped out from the CMAs after testing positive for COVID-19Lady A's Charles Kelley swept in to save the day. He and Carly will perform her hit song "I Hope You're Happy Now."

CMA
Luke Combs

A beer never broke Luke's heart, but what about the CMA Awards? He's nominated in six categories, including Entertainer of the Year. 

CMA
Brothers Osborne

The nominees for Vocal Duo of the Year make the most of their backstage photo opp. 

CMA
Ingrid Andress

After competing on NBC's The Sing Off, she's taking the country music world by storm. "As a brand new artist who released her debut album at the beginning of a pandemic, never in a million years did I think I'd be performing at the @cmas this year," Ingrid recently tweeted

Not only is she performing, she's nominated for Song of the Year and New Artist of the Year. 

CMA
Jimmie Allen

The New Artist of the Year nominee is gearing up to give the CMA Awards his "Best Shot." 

CMA
Ashley McBryde

She's no longer a "Girl Goin' Nowhere." The singer-songwriter is up for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. 

CMA
Jon Pardi

In need of some Heartache Medication? Tune into the CMA Awards to see if Jon takes home Album of the Year. 

CMA
Caylee Hammack

Feeling fantastic in fringe! The "Small Town Hypocrite" songstress shines bright ahead of the CMAs. 

CMA
Old Dominion

The Album of the Year nominees get silly backstage. 

