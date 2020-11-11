These 25 Country Music Romances Are Straight Out of Love Songs

Related : Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert is one lucky lady.

The country superstar is heading into the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, as the most-nominated artist of the night. With seven total nominations, including one for Entertainer of the Year, Lambert's all-time tally sits at 55, giving her the most career nods of any woman in the ceremony's history.

And while that's more than enough to celebrate, the "Bluebird" singer is also riding high on the wings of love. Just take a look at the swoon-worthy birthday message her husband Brandan McLoughlin wrote on Tuesday, her special day.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," the NYPD officer she married in 2019 wrote on Instagram. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met. The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday."