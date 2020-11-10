Erika Jayne Is Requesting Spousal Support From Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

Although Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, she's hoping he can still help her out financially.
E! News has obtained Los Angeles court filings that reveal the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is seeking spousal support from her estranged husband Tom Girardi. The Nov. 3 documents show that Erika wants payment, including for her attorney fees, and is requesting the court stop Tom from seeking any spousal support from her in return.
The 49-year-old reality star also wants to determine what claims she may have over any shared property with Tom, 81. The filing reads, "The true nature and extent of the parties' community and quasi-community property and debts is unknown."
In addition, Erika is asking for confirmation that gifts and inheritance are her own property.
Though the docs don't list a date of separation, they show Erika requested a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, after she married the powerful lawyer on January 7, 2000.
Erika exclusively told E! News on Nov. 3 why she wanted to split from her husband. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she said. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."
She continued, "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved."
Erika and Tom have each gone through divorces before.
The pair met in the 1990s at a restaurant in West Hollywood where Erika was serving drinks. They got engaged about six months later. She recounted the experience in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess, writing, "One night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number... We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?' I asked."
Although they didn't get a prenup before the wedding, Erika doesn't think it would have mattered during their fallout. She explained to Andy Cohen in 2017, "I'm married to a very powerful lawyer... A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway... It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"
Erika has appeared on the RHOBH since 2015, and the Bravo show brought even more drama this year for season 10. Catch up online.
