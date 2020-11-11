See the Best Dressed Stars Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Fashion has always reigned supreme at the People's Choice Awards!

It's the show where celebrities of all kinds can come to celebrate their amazing work from the past year, and of course, everyone wants to look amazing. Over the decades, there have been some seriously jaw-dropping fashion moments for the books.

Whether it's the Kardashian sisters strutting the red carpet together for the last decade or the perfect pink frills outfit that Kelsea Ballerini rocked in 2019, there is no shortage of incredible fashion looks to fawn over.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are around the corner on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their impeccable fashion sense, we're talking a walk down PCAs memory lane.

We've compiled some of the best and most daring looks from the past PCAs, and the stars definitely did not disappoint with their elegant gowns, fashionable pant suits and bold colors. We're looking at you, Zendaya!

Check out all the pics of the best dressed stars ever at the People's Choice Awards in the gallery below.

Don't forget to tune into the show on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. to see the best and brightest fashion 2020 has to offer when Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Lovato and more stylish stars make appearances.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya

The Euphoria star kept it classy and sexy with this black gown with the midsection cut out. The actress went on to win the Drama TV Star of 2019 and Movie Actress of 2019.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian showed off her post-baby body at the 2018 PCAs just a few months after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 PCAs, and she showed up looking like a queen ready to take her rightful place on her fashion throne.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Storm Reid

In 2019, the A Wrinkle In Time actress looked gorgeous as she strolled down the red carpet in a patterned blue dress with incredible puffy sleeves. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Viola Davis

How to get away with looking incredible on a red carpet?! Just take a few notes from Viola Davis. The actress looked incredible in a floor length pretty pink gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in this shirtless ensemble at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Homecoming Queen" singer looked lovely in a pink ruffled crop top look with a matching mini-skirt.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star stunned in a gorgeous orange gown with a daring slip down the side.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
KJ Apa

He's not in Riverdale any more! KJ Apa went with a pink suit at the 2019 PCAs and apparently Archie is all grown up.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Ghost Whisperer star rocked this royal blue look with matching eye shadow at the 2000 People's Choice Awards. The Ghost Whisperer star proved that she's always been a style icon.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian always knows how to rock a red carpet. This skintight floor length ensemble was one for the books and proved why she's nominated for the Style Star of 2019.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Erika Jayne

The reality star looked completely at home on the carpet in a chic black tuxedo dress at the 2019 PCAs.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went solo to the 2019 awards show, and stunned in a gorgeous white sleek gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer proved that she's still got it on the red carpet at the 2019 PCAs while wearing a beautiful patterned gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
P!nk

P!nk was honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2019 PCAs. The musician wore a long sleeved black gown with a sheer top that was fit for a champion.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Tyler Cameron

Spoiler alert: he's still single! Tyler Cameron may not have found love yet, but he definitely found a perfect suit to wear to the 2019 PCAs.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Camila Mendes

The Riverdale actress sported a little pop of color in this patterned ensemble at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora

Rita Ora stunned in this blue gown with a daring leg slit. The singer opted for a matching boot that pulled the entire look together.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Isaiah Mustafa

He may have left his old spice at home, but he brought the bright red suit as an ode to the brand that took his career to a whole new level.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

Double trouble! When the two former WWE stars hit the carpet together, you know things are about to go down. Nikki went for a sexy, sleek red gown. While Brie went for a more sophisticated black and white pantsuit.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira

Wakanda forever! The Black Panther actress rocked a dress that could have doubled as a costume straight from the hit film. She kept it simple and gorgeous with a classic black heel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Blake Lively

In 2017, Blake Lively proved that she's got just as much style as her character Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl. She brought out all the frills for the awards show.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Don't be fooled by the gowns that she's got, she's still Jenny from the block. The actor, singer, producer, and fashionista rocked a floor length black gown with stunning gray details.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

Carrie Bradshaw is calling! The Sex and the City star showed up to the 2017 awards show wearing a gold gown that was very reminiscent of her career making character.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung brought the sunshine for the 2017 People's Choice Awards. The Lovecraft Country star donned a yellow gown with gorgeous diamond details.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ruby Rose

Orange you glad Ruby Rose rocked this bold pantsuit for the 2017 People's Choice Awards?!

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra was a bonafide international superstar with a hit show in the U.S. called Quantico. She rocked this beautiful beige gown just a few short months before starting a whirlwind romance with her future husband Nick Jonas. The rest is history!

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ashley Greene

Twilight star Ashley Greene wore a purple shimmery dress that stood out among a sea of iconic fashion looks.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

No one can rock a pantsuit on a red carpet quite like The Good Place actress can. This daring look was a win at the 2017 PCAs.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

She's definitely all grown up! Yara Shahidi took her rightful place on the PCAs red carpet in 2017 with this patterned gown that looked stunning.

photos
