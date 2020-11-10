The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Says the Unprecedented Way She Met Her Suitors Was “Perfect”

Related : Tayshia Adams Was "Nervous" to Step In as New "Bachelorette"

Everything about Tayshia Adams' introduction on The Bachelorette is different.

Not only did she swoop in to replace Clare Crawley, something that's never occurred before, but she also met her lineup of eligible men without the traditional limo arrivals that are a hallmark of the show. As the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode teased, Tayshia simply walks into a room where all of Clare's rejected guys awaited their new Bachelorette. No funny costumes. No cheesy one-liners. No standing outside for hours.

Yes, season 16 may be completely different from others, but Tayshia actually preferred trying a new approach. During an exclusive interview with E! News, she revealed whether it was odd to enter night-one in such a unique way.

"Yes, kind of, for me at least! When you're coming out of that limo your heart's beating out of your chest and you kind of black out, so for me maybe it was a little more relaxed," she said. "It was perfect the way that it happened. It allowed the guys to kind of just take me in and have a conversation and just, I don't know, just be more relaxed and get to know me."