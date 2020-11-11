Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Need Some Fitspo? Stars' Favorite Workouts Revealed

Find out how celebrities like Kate Hudson, Padma Lakshmi, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and more choose to break a sweat.

Celebs be up in the living room working on their fitness.

Over the last eight months, all of us have had to adjust to being in our homes way more than usual—including trading our barre studios for our basements or gym memberships for online classes. And stars like Kate Hudson, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Maggie Q have also had to shift their wellness routines after the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Some preferred workouts? Hikes, going on long runs, virtual Pilates sessions and good old-fashioned sex. Yes, really.

E! News asked celebs to reveal their favorite way to break a sweat right now, including Whitney Port's go-to online instructors and Lana Condor discovering virtual reality is secretly one of the hardest workouts. 

photos
How to Self-Care at Home Like the Stars

If you are in a fitness funk, find some inspiration from these celeb-approved workouts...

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Instagram
Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Instagram
Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Instagram
Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Instagram
Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

"Doing something active with the kids. It's always different but recently it's been dancing or playing some kind of sport."

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

