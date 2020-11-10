See Rob Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Dream

Related : Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Dream

Daddy's little girl.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram and paid tribute to his daughter Dream Kardashian in honor of her fourth birthday. Alongside three separate photos of the Kardashian kid, Rob wrote the same message, making it clear that Dream brought "so much happiness" to his life.

The Arthur George founder wrote, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You"

As E! readers may recall, Rob and ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream Renée into the world on Nov. 10, 2016. While the couple is no longer together, they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter.

In typical Kardashian fashion, Rob's social media tribute wasn't the only one the youngster received. Of course, "Lovey" Kris Jenner had plenty of kind things to say about Dream on her birthday.