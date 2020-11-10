Zendaya Shares How She's Preparing Her Young Nieces To Change The World

Related : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Zendaya exudes hope and positivity for her generation.

During an Elle interview, conducted by her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, the Emmy Award winner discussed having hope in her peers, activists and "the people who are out there on the streets doing the work" and even the younger end of the Gen-Z spectrum.

"There is so much hope in young people, and when I say young people, I do mean myself—people my own age—but I also mean younger," the 24-year-old explained. "These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change."

She continued, "Even my little nieces! They are so aware, and I mean, I can take credit for some of that, because I've been schooling them. But they also have their own point of view. We have discussions about [the world]. They know what's up, and they want to be part of that change."