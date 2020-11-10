Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

It's almost time for the 2020 American Music Awards and, judging by some newly announced performers—it's going to be quite a show.

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes will be delivering world premiere performances at the upcoming ceremony, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10. In addition to the four hitmakers, BTS and Dua Lipa are also on the performance lineup this year, as was previously announced.

As for what's in store from these music stars come the big night, Bad Bunny will be joining Jhay Cortez for a Latin music collaboration and Lil Baby will perform "Emotionally Scarred" live for the first time. Meanwhile, details of Megan Thee Stallion and Mendes' routines are even more limited. According to Tuesday's announcement, the "Savage" star will gives fans "an exhilarating performance of an unrevealed track in her AMAs debut" while the "Wonder" artist "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

Needless to say, fans are firmly on the edge of their seats. After all, they still haven't forgotten his steamy performance with Camila Cabello at last year's show.