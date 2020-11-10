Carrie Ann Inaba Gives Kaitlyn Bristowe a Standing Ovation on Dancing With the Stars

Related : "DWTS" Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Being Too Tough on Ex-Artem?

Another week of Dancing With the Stars, another nonsense bottom two.

That show with the dancing stars aired yet another episode this week with a baffling bottom two. Yes, AJ McLean got the lowest score of the night for his main dance, but with help from the dance-off, he only had the second lowest score of the night. Johnny Weir got a perfect score for his main dance, tying with Kaitlyn Bristowe at the head of the pack.

And yet AJ and Johnny found themselves in the bottom two. AJ went home, but Johnny almost went home with three 10s. How does that make any sense? It doesn't, and neither does this show, but we're still here every week and we will be until they crown a winner We would have even put Johnny right up there with a fair chance of being that winner if not for these bottom two shenanigans.