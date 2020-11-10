Nikki Bella Warns Her Mom About Difficult Stories in Her & Brie Bella's Memoir

Related : Brie & Nikki Bella's Mom Is Recovering From Bell's Palsy

A stressful situation.

In this sneak peek clip of Thursday's Total Bellas season 6 premiere, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are doing what many of us have done while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic: videoconferencing.

More specifically, the twin sisters are catching up with their mom Kathy Colace, who, at the time the episode was filmed, had recently been diagnosed with Bell's palsy. Nikki and Brie have since divulged additional information about their mom's health journey, but in the clip, part of Kathy's face is "paralyzed," as Brie described on an episode of The Bellas Podcast.

Kathy is looking at the bright side, though.

"You know what, to be honest, wearing masks going into the grocery store, it's awesome," she says in the clip. "Because nobody sees what's going on."

The Bellas' mom adds that if the paralysis winds up being permanent, she's still better off than she was "three weeks ago. But the longer I go on I think, am I gonna have a full recovery?"