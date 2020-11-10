Harry & MeghanGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

12 Times Josh Peck Made Us Smile On and Off Nickelodeon

Drake and Josh alum and Vlog Squad Youtuber Josh Peck is celebrating his 34th birthday. In honor of his special day, take a look back at the many times the actor made us smile.

By Megan Larratt 10 Nov, 2020 1:30 PMTags
BirthdaysJosh PeckCelebritiesNickelodeon

"Hug me, BROTHA!"

It is officially Josh Peck's 34th birthday today and this year marks 20 years of laughter and timeless anecdotes since the comedian's first role and appearance on Nickelodeon.

Staring on The Amanda Show in 2000, this child star rose to fame in his early teen years. Then in 2004, the actor accepted his iconic role as Josh Nichols on the beloved sitcom, Drake and Josh, alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Drake Bell. The rest is history.

Larger than life, Peck's interpretation of his character made a lasting impression on pop culture, and fans still recite their favorite lines and memorable scenes on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The actor has also made appearances as a voice over character in projects like Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as a short lived role on Grandfathered with John Stamos. Peck has also kept the laughs coming with his well-known Youtube channel and savage Instagram account

Now a member of the popular Youtube group, the Vlog Squad, the assemblage is regularly seen pranking influencers and Youtube personalities alike, making scenes in public and laughing together about their daily lives.

While this new content is hilarious, the actor has been making us giggle for 20 years now! In honor of the comedian's 34th time around the sun, we are looking back at 12 times Josh Peck truly put a smile on our faces.

Cue the "try not to laugh" challenge and scroll through some of the pics below!

Instagram
An Important Comparison

When he referenced his fatherhood in relation to a particularly special moment on Drake and Josh. "Staying positive, he shared, "Hopefully it'll go better this time."

Instagram
Flames with the Boys

When he got silly with pals and fellow content creators David Dobrik and Casey Neistat. It's getting hot over there, gentlemen!

Instagram
Peace and Rock n' Roll

When he shared this nostalgic throwback whipping out a peace sign with his rocker co-star Drake Bell. Oh, the memories!

Instagram
"Nailed It!"

When he nailed this tourist pose visiting the famed Los Angeles destination, the Griffith Observatory.

Instagram
Valentine's Day Feels

When he referenced this iconic scene from Drake and Josh on Valentine's Day. We feel your mood, Josh.

Instagram
Magic with Megan

When he shared this great throwback with former co-star Miranda Cosgrove!

Instagram
Sarcastic Silliness

When he shared this throwback photo of the cutest pose saying, "Trained in Tae Kwon Do and Take Yo Lunch." Go blue belt!

Twitter
This Nostalgic Hug

When he captioned this tender photo with his iconic and famed expression, "hug me…". You know the rest!

Instagram
Croissant Cuddles

When he shared some of his lovable similarities with his little boy, Max Peck. That croissant doesn't stand a chance!

Instagram
A Dedicated Father

When he demonstrated his incredible abilities as father of the year noting, "Icons don't sleep."

Instagram
Serving Sweetness

When he remembered some of his favorite character traits from his co-star Miranda. "Sweet and evil," he wrote. A perfect combo!

Instagram
Pops and His Chicken

When he included this adorable picture with his little chicken, Max.

