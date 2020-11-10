Bella Babies 101: Brie & Nikki Bella Share Buddy and Matteo's First Milestones & More

Milestones and memories.

Total Bellas is finally back this Thursday, and since the new season is following along with both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's pregnancy journeys, that means viewers will soon get to know their sons, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson, like never before!

In the meantime, we decided to catch up with the twin sisters and see just how much their newborn babies have grown up since the pair first introduced them to the world over the summer.

As E! readers are surely aware, both former WWE stars gave birth to baby boys over the summer: Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev became first-time parents to Matteo, and Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their second child, Buddy.

Now, the cute cousins are more than 3 months old and developing their own personalities, reaching a number of milestones, starting to favor toys, books, songs and so much more.