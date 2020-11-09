Harry & MeghanGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See the Miss USA 2020 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will crown the next pageant queen at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn. See the contestants in their evening gowns!

Tonight's the night that Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passes the crown to her successor.

After much waiting because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Miss Universe Organization is finally holding the beauty pageant. A group of 51 contestants gathered at Elvis Presley's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., where they are already preparing for the night ahead of them.  

Joining them at the pageant is Cheslie, who holds the record as the longest reigning Miss USA, with 557 days under her belt. The Miss Universe Organization originally intended to crown the newest pageant queen in the spring, but were forced to reschedule.

They've already crowned Ki'ilani Arruda as their Miss Teen USA 2020. According to CNN, the last time a contestant from Hawaii was crowned Miss Teen USA was in 1985. 

Fingers crossed that more history is made at tonight's ceremony, hosted by Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Allie LaForce.

To see the 51 contestants in their evening gowns, check out the gallery below!

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Alabama

Kelly Hutchinson

The Miss Universe Organization
MIss Alaska

Hannah Carlile

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Arizona

Yesenia Vidales

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Arkansas

Haley Pontius

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss California

Allyshia Gupta

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Colorado

Emily DeMure

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Connecticut

Chelsea Demby

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Delaware

Katie Guevarra

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss District of Columbia

Cierra Jackson

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Florida

Monique Evans

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Georgia

Alyssa Beasley

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Hawaii

Samantha Neyland

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Idaho

Kim Layne

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Illinois

Olivia Pura

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Indiana

Alexis Lete

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Iowa

Morgan Kofoid

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Kansas

Hayden Brax

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Kentucky

Lexie Iles

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Louisiana

Mariah Clayton

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Maine

Julia Van Steenberghe

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Maryland

Taelyr Robinson

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Massachusetts

Sabrina Victor

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Michigan

Chanel Johnson

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Minnesota

Taylor Fondie

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Mississippi

Asya Branch

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Missouri

Megan Renee Kelly

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Montana

Merissa Underwood

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Nebraska

Megan Swanson

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Nevada

Victoria Olona

The Miss Universe Organization
Miss New Hampshire

Alyssa Fernandes

The 2020 Miss USA competition airs live on FYI at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT.

