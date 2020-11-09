Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Calls Her “Baby” in Rare Instagram Tribute

As Mariah Carey would say, Katie Holmes has found someone to always be her baby.
Katie's boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., couldn't contain his excitement when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia this week. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Emilio shared the magazine cover and wrote, "Yazzz baby," with not one but four heart eye emojis.
It was a rare moment of social media PDA for the pair, who seemed to make it official after they were spotted in September enjoying a romantic meal at Antique Garage, a Mediterranean restaurant in New York City.
Emilio is in the restaurant biz himself: The chef owns the Joe Jonas-loved hotspot Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, New York.
Katie has been tight-lipped on her love life ever since her marriage to Tom Cruise and being linked to Jamie Foxx. The closest fans are getting to a peek inside her new relationship is through her essay in Vogue, in which she reflected on her homey quarantine experience this year.
The 41-year-old wrote, "The journey of the pandemic for me was filled with many experiences... To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."
The mom to 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise also said she's been picking up some new hobbies, including sewing, painting and writing. Emilio paints as well, and recently showed off his red work of art on Instagram with the words "Covid 19" brushed on top, to which Katie commented with tons of swirling star emojis.
The Dawson's Creek alum continued her musings in Vogue, "Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it."
She said her latest adventures out in New York are giving her the feeling that the Big Apple is "emerging" once again after the coronavirus pandemic. "I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life," Katie wrote. "I feel inspired. I feel grateful. The beauty of the world is before us."
But with no direct mention of her dating life in the article, Katie still seems to be keeping her love story private for now.
Read everything we know about Emilio, who was previously engaged to jewelry designer Rachel Emmons.