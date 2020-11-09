Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Calls Her “Baby” in Rare Instagram Tribute

Related : Why Katie Holmes Wanted to Join "The Secret"

As Mariah Carey would say, Katie Holmes has found someone to always be her baby.

Katie's boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., couldn't contain his excitement when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia this week. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Emilio shared the magazine cover and wrote, "Yazzz baby," with not one but four heart eye emojis.

It was a rare moment of social media PDA for the pair, who seemed to make it official after they were spotted in September enjoying a romantic meal at Antique Garage, a Mediterranean restaurant in New York City.

Emilio is in the restaurant biz himself: The chef owns the Joe Jonas-loved hotspot Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, New York.

Katie has been tight-lipped on her love life ever since her marriage to Tom Cruise and being linked to Jamie Foxx. The closest fans are getting to a peek inside her new relationship is through her essay in Vogue, in which she reflected on her homey quarantine experience this year.