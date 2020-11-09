The TV News Stars Who Kept Us Sane During All the Days and Nights of 2020 Election Coverage

Well, that was something, wasn't it?!
The 2020 presidential race is over, Joe Biden having been declared the winner by all major media outlets on Saturday morning following three days and four nights of tireless vote-tallying all over the country—though the spotlight was cranked up exponentially on the handful of so-called swing states that, in the end, decided the hard-fought contest in the former vice-president's favor.
The real heroes, obviously, are the poll workers, vote counters, monitors and county officials who ensured the accuracy and sanctity of our democratic process, regular people from both sides of the political aisle who kept their heads down and just...kept...at it...
And are still at it in some places, because more ballots than ever before arrived in the mail this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. They get counted last in some states (while others, like Florida, start processing mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day) and the process takes time.
But for those of us following the ebbs and flows, the pauses and pizza breaks, the continuity and controversy, at home, our collective sanity was largely attended to in real time—as it is in most instances of great national consequence—by the energetic folks whose job is to keep the story straight, no matter how long it takes to tell.
You know, the TV news people.
While it remains debatable as to whether marathon sessions of watching tired men in shirt sleeves gesturing in front of a touch screen as a map of the United States turns red and blue is a great thing for society, they were just delivering what the people wanted: a team of guides to shepherd us through this contentious week in American history and deposit us safely on the other side.
So, a hearty thank you to those who kept us informed and relatively sane—and who didn't sleep so that we could:
