Watch Al Roker Tell Prostate Cancer "You’re Fired" In Thankful Video To Fans

Al Rocker is remaining positive.
Two days after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis, Today's meteorologist took to Instagram to give fans and give an update on his health status.
"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic!" he said in a scenic video. "It reminds me, I have to thank each and every single one of you for your support and well wishes after I announced on Friday that I'm battling prostate cancer. And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery. I'm gonna tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, ‘You're fired.'"
During the Nov. 6 episode of the NBC morning, the 66-year-old opened up about his cancer, which he was diagnosed with after a routine check-up in September. "Good news is we caught it early," he said. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."
"It's one of those things that it's a little more common than people realize," he continued. "I just decided that I wanted to go public with this because one in nine men are gonna be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. But for African American men, that number is one in seven, and is more deadly."
Shortly after sharing the news, his fans and Today family began showering him with love and support. "Our al. You never miss a milestone.." Hoda Kotb captioned a picture of her longtime friend with her daughter. You've been there for all of our moments... good or painful.. Haley's arrival... my breast cancer diagnosis.... know this @alroker we will be here for you too.... you've got this."
Savannah Guthrie echoed that sentiment. "I adore you, dearest @alroker," she wrote on Instagram. "We know you will beat this prostate cancer and be back in no time. All our love and prayers. And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)