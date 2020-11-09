Watch Whitney Thore & Her Ex-Fiancé Plan Their Wedding in a Sneak Peek at My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Now this one's a bummer.

After celebrating a magical, picture-perfect engagement in Paris at the end of 2019, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore was all set to get married to her dream man, Chase Severino. That joyous time in her life is the exact one we'll witness when season eight of the hit TLC show premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

In an exclusive new clip, Whitney, Chase and friends like Todd Beasley, Ashley Baynes, Heather Sykes and Ryan Andras gather to discuss wedding plans and what the future holds. As Whitney raises the idea of getting hitched in Ireland, she also throws out a potential wedding hashtag, #ChaceAndWhitney, a play on chasing Whitney down the aisle, which, yes, doesn't entirely make sense (Why would he chase her? Actually, why?).

The sneak peek also finds Whitney sharing that she had no plans to change her last name after a friend suggested a different hashtag, #ThoreNoMore. Of course, the clip is just the start of all the drama that'll be packed into season eight. Months after their dreamy engagement, Whitney took to Instagram in May to share that it had been called off.