Maluma Will Make Your Temperature Rise After Seeing His White-Hot Outfit at the 2020 MTV EMA

Before diving into this story, grab some water first because Maluma's fashion moment at the 2020 MTV EMA will make you thirsty.

By Alyssa Morin 09 Nov, 2020 12:38 AM

Maluma is making (heat) waves!

All eyes were on the self-described "pretty boy, dirty boy" at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 8. 

Even though the star-studded event was done in a virtual setting and filmed in various locations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Papi Juancho singer still dressed to impress. 

Case in point? Maluma turned heads and made temperatures rise with his white-hot ensemble. That's right, the 26-year-old star skipped the basic black-and-white tuxedo and instead, opted for something more jaw-dropping.

He donned loose-fitted white pants and a matching button-down shirt that he graciously kept unbuttoned halfway. The Colombian singer also styled his outfit with a multicolored vest that was decorated with silver studs.

Maluma accessorized with two diamond-encrusted bracelets, an emerald-colored necklace and holographic blue shoes. All in all, his red carpet lewk was a sight to see.

And that wasn't his only fashion moment of the awards ceremony. The singer changed into a fiery red pantsuit when he performed hit hits, "Hawái" and "Djadja" with Aya Nakamura.

photos
Latino Artists' Daring Fashion

To see Maluma's swoon-worthy red carpet outfit, scroll through our gallery below. Plus, take a look at all of the other OMG fashion moments and show highlights from the 2020 MTV EMA.

John Parra/Getty Images for MTV
Maluma

The Papi Juancho singer leaves the basic black-and-white tuxedo at home and opts for something more (white) hot, hot, hot.

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images
BTS

The band, who won four awards, gives a 2020 MTV EMAs acceptance speech recorded several days before the virtual ceremony.

Callum Mills via Getty Images for MTV
Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix singer makes a grand entrance at the 2020 MTV EMAs red carpet with a head-to-toe bubblegum pink ensemble.

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images
Hayley Williams

The Paramore singer celebrates her latest achievement, after winning the award for Best Alternative.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV
Alicia Keys

The beauty mogul and singer poses on the red carpet in an electrifying outfit.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV
YUNGBLUD

The musician strikes a pose ahead of his MTV EMA win for Best Push.

Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images
Chris Martin

The Coldplay singer accepts the award for Best Rock.

Callum Mills via Getty Images for MTV
Perrie Edwards

Feeling anything but blue! The Little Mix singer lights up the room with her over-the-top number.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
Doja Cat

Doja Cat goes for the glitz and glamour at the star-studded ceremony with her blinding dress and matching gloves.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
Bebe Rexha

The singer makes heads turn with her audacious gown at the 2020 MTV EMAs.

Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Rita Ora

The singer dazzles on the red carpet with her larger-than-life yellow dress. 

Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images
David Guetta

The artist accepts the win for Best Electronic.

Handout/Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images
DJ Khaled

The artists accepts the win for Best Video.

Madison Phipps via Getty Images for MTV
Sam Smith

Sam Smith redefines the meaning of a Canadian tuxedo with their outfit.

