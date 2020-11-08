This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She's "Single" One Year After Engagement

Susan Kelechi Watson just confirmed she is no longer taken.

The This Is Us actress shared her relationship status on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Nov. 7. "And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year," she captioned her post. "#TwentyTwenty."

Susan's relationship update comes a year after she announced her engagement to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith. At this time, the actress is the only one to publicly address the breakup. And although Jamie has yet to comment on the split, he was vocal on Instagram on Saturday.

The actor celebrated Kamala Harris' historic win as the first woman, Black person and South Asian American to become Vice President. "Period," he simply wrote with an image of the political figure.

Susan also took a moment to discuss the 2020 election. "The Next President and Vice President of these United States," she shared on Instagram. "JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!!"