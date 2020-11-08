Sadie Robertson Reveals the Sex of Her and Christian Huff's First Baby

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson knows how to do a sex reveal party right! On Nov. 7, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared pictures on her Instagram Story of her and husband Christian Huff's party to announce whether they were having a boy or girl.
In a photo Sadie posted to her Instagram of her and her hubby in front of balloon letters that spelled out "Baby Huff," Sadie wrote, "BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU."
Christian also shared the big news on Instagram, with a photo of him and Sadie covered in bright pink paint. He wrote in the caption, "Sadie's pregnant, I'm the father and the child is a girl."
In addition to the sweet posts on their feed, Sadie shared some pics from the party on her Instagram Story that included a cake which revealed pink sprinkles once it was cut into. She even showed off blue and pink Nikes, which she said Christian got her to commemorate the occasion.
The DWTS alum announced her pregnancy in October.
"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" Sadie shared with her Instagram followers. "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already: God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."
Shortly after sharing the news, she revealed she was in the hospital battling the coronavirus.
"I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick," Sadie wrote on Instagram. "I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well."
Now, Sadie and Christian can focus on welcoming a happy and healthy baby girl.