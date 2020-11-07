Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA" Makes a Glorious Comeback After Joe Biden's Presidential Win

After a tense election season, America is ready to party.
Following Joe Biden's historic Nov. 7 victory in the Presidential race against former former reality-star-turned Commander In Chief Donald Trump, Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the USA" once again cracked the iTunes Top 200 chart in the United States, according to Variety. The reason, it seems, is because Biden supporters are using the song to celebrate Biden and future Vice President Kamala Harris' major accomplishment.
The "Midnight Sky" singer, a staunch supporter of the Biden-Harris ticket who even brought the soon-to-be inaugurated VP on her Instagram Live in October, excitedly shared videos of her fans playing the song while sharing their happiness over the results of the highly anticipated election.
On Twitter, Cyrus wrote on a video celebrating Biden and Harris, "Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!"
In other videos retweeted by the star, fans are seen taking the song to the streets. In one video shared by Cyrus on Twitter, a huge crowd in Washington, D.C. gathered with masks on to sing along to the track while carrying anti-Trump and pro-Biden signs.
A video of a similar crowd in Times Square was also shared by the star.
One post also showed a city block singing "Party in the USA" from their apartment windows.
It's not just these celebrations that show how many people are listening to the song in honor of the election results: On the music video for Cyrus' track, new comments include lots of references to Biden's win.
Though the catchy song is one of Miley's most iconic hits, it was originally intended for singer Jessie J, who wrote the track with Dr. Luke and Claude Kelly. In an interview with Glamour U.K., Jessie said the song was so successful it "paid my rent for, like, three years."
Now, the song has a second life as a joyous political anthem. Watch the music video above and don't be afraid to sing along!