Jennifer Lawrence Dances in Boston to Celebrate Joe Biden's Win in 2020 Election in Rare Video

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out of the social media shadows to share her thoughts and moves with the world after Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.
Like millions of people nationwide, including celebs, the notoriously private actress couldn't contain her excitement. In fact, Lawrence, 30, was so thrilled that she ran up and down a residential sidewalk in Boston, cheering, and did a happy dance, whipping her hair back and forth. While the street was mostly empty, a few other pedestrians and cars could be seen at a distance, as multiple cheers were heard around the Oscar winner.
The Hunger Games star, who wore a leopard-print face mask, posted a video on her Twitter page of herself celebrating after the announcement of Biden's victory. It marked the first image of herself the actress has ever shared publicly on social media. She wrote, "Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty."
Lawrence's next film, Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, is set to begin filming soon in Boston.
While Lawrence has secretly used social media in the past, the actress went public on Twitter for the first time in June, to speak out against social injustice. Her account supports the anti-corruption campaign, RepresentUS. She is one of several celebrities who serve as members of the initiative's cultural council.
On Oct. 21, Lawrence publicly revealed her political views, past and present. She said on the podcast Absolutely Not that she "grew up Republican" and was raised to "see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies." In her first election in 2008, she revealed she voted for Republican Presidential Candidate John McCain.
"It's extremely hard to talk about politics," Lawrence added. "You don't want to. I'm an actor, I want everyone to see my movies."
On Oct. 27, following some online criticism, Lawrence issued a statement on Twitter about her political views. She said she "grew up in a Republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through [President Barack] Obama's presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat."
