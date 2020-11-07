Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko's Wife Accuses Him of "Ongoing Infidelity"

Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife Elena Samodanova has publicly accused the Dancing With the Stars' cast member of cheating on her.
The pro dancer and his ex both announced their split on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 6. Savchenko, 37, has not commented on Samodanova's accusations and his rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, People magazine reported that she claimed that he had recently been seeing another woman.
"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough," Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."
"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova told People. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."
Neither People nor Samodanova have identified the woman she said Savchenko had recently been seeing. Following news of their split, many fans pointed fingers at his Dancing With the Stars partner, actress and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Strause.
She responded to the speculation on her Instagram Story on Friday. "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split," Strause wrote. "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."
The 39-year-old star, whose breakup from husband and This Is Us star Justin Hartley was announced last year, added, "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."
Savchenko and Strause were recently voted off Dancing With the Stars' 29th season. They had competed on the show for more than two months.
Following the announcement about the split, Savchenko's estranged wife posted a cryptic message on her Instagram: A graphic reading, ""i don't hate you, i'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."