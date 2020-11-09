Drew Barrymore's Gift Guide Brings Flower Power to the Holiday Season

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nobody is more excited for the holiday season than Drew Barrymore.

While she may be busier than ever with her talk show appropriated titled The Drew Barrymore Show and a variety of businesses, the actress and mom can't help but look forward to the weeks and months ahead.

"These days, the holiday season truly revolves around my kids!" she exclusively shared with E! News. "We like to make holiday cards and crafts, watch movies like Home Alone and bake together around our cozy kitchen island. We also love to team up as a family and give back to organizations in our community. I cherish every minute I get to spend with my daughters during the holidays!"

There's also the fun of gifting! Drew took time out of her busy schedule to highlight a few items she loves including items from her Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection at Walmart.

"Get creative, give from the heart and avoid overspending," she advised fans. "Newspaper or recycled magazines make excellent wrapping paper! Add a handmade card for a personal touch."