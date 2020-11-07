Chrishell Stause Speaks Out After DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko Splits From Wife

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova called off their marriage just hours ago, and fans are already wondering if Gleb has a new relationship blossoming. Viewers are pointing to his connection with DWTS partner Chrishell Stause as the cause of the split—because it takes two to tango.
Amid the rumors, Chrishell set the record straight and explained there's "nothing" but friendship between her and Gleb.
Chrishell wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, Nov. 6, that she was "saddened" to hear about their separation. She wrote, "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."
The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star added, "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."
A source exclusively tells E! News that Chrishell and Gleb have had "intense chemistry" for the "entire" season of DWTS. The source adds, "Chrishell is definitely into Gleb but knew he was married and would never interfere. She would never do that, but can't deny the chemistry they have."
Another source agrees they "obviously have great chemistry," but confirms the pair isn't together.
"Gleb and Chrishell aren't dating and Chrishell wasn't the cause of the split," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "Gleb and Elena were going to split before the season and haven't been getting along."
Gleb revealed his breakup four days after his and Chrishell's elimination from DWTS by writing on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 6, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage."
He added, "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."
Elena shared a similar message on her Insta Story, writing that it's with the "deepest sadness" that their "road is coming to the end."
The spouses, who wed in 2006, share two daughters together—3-year-old Zlata and 10-year-old Olivia.
The couple's problems seem to be recent. It was only in July that Gleb wrote a sweet anniversary note to his wife, calling her "my love" and saying they are "Two souls but with a single thought, two hearts that beat as one."
Chrishell, on the other hand, is about one year out of her divorce from This is Us star Justin Hartley. When they separated in 2019, she shared a cryptic message about the relationship: "It's hard to watch people change right in front you."
The actress, who was once considered for The Bachelorette, also explained in September that she's freezing her eggs for when the time is right.
Just as Chrishell may be moving on, Justin has, too, and is forging a new romance with NCIS actress Sofia Pernas. Chrishell admitted it's "painful" to see, adding, "of course that's going to sting."
And as of Oct. 16, Chrishell was still single, as she told Tamron Hall, "I'm not dating [right now]... You know, I'm really busy. I'm trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries." She joked that once she has her "dancer body on," she'll be ready to re-enter the dating world, saying, "I'm going to venture out once I'm done with this."