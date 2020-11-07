Chrishell Stause Speaks Out After DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko Splits From Wife

Related : Chrishell Stause Never Felt More Alive After "DWTS"

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova called off their marriage just hours ago, and fans are already wondering if Gleb has a new relationship blossoming. Viewers are pointing to his connection with DWTS partner Chrishell Stause as the cause of the split—because it takes two to tango.

Amid the rumors, Chrishell set the record straight and explained there's "nothing" but friendship between her and Gleb.

Chrishell wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, Nov. 6, that she was "saddened" to hear about their separation. She wrote, "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star added, "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."