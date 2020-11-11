How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards on TV and Online

It's that time again: The 2020 CMA Awards are finally here which means we're about to celebrate country music's top hits and best artists.
Although this year will look a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CMAs will still feature a live broadcast complete with star-studded performances from Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber and Florida Georgia Line and record-breaking wins from seasoned artists.
This show is one for the books and we did the research so you don't have to. Read through, get some answers and prepare to get your country during tonight's epic show. Plus, find out who has already won some of the coveted trophies right here.
Who is hosting the CMAs?
The iconic Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to cohost the 54th Annual CMAs, which should come as no surprise as they are country music legends. Although Reba is a veteran host—this is her fifth time emceeing the event—Darius is making his CMA hosting debut.
When are the CMAs and what time do they start?
The CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Nov. 11.
Who is nominated?
Miranda Lambert, the two-time Grammy Award winner and 13-time CMA winner, leads the pack with seven nods. With a whopping 55 total nominations to her name, she officially broke the CMA record for most nominated female artist, defeating the previous record of 51, which was held by Reba.
"Lovin' On You" singer Luke Combs is right behind Lambert with six noms, including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year. Other artists to keep your eye out for include stars like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Eric Church and Maren Morris.
Be sure to familiarize yourself with all of the nominees and competitive categories this year before the show!
What is unique to this year's show?
Unfortunately, country music lost one of its greats this year when Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Charlie Daniels, passed away on July 6. Various artists like Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor plan to open the show with a tribute performance of his groundbreaking number, "When the Devil Went Down to Georgia."
Other performers include Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts, in addition to Justin Bieber making his debut appearance at the CMAs, performing his hit song with Dan + Shay, "10,000 hours."
How do you watch?
Fans can catch all of the action on any local ABC station, which you can find here.
For streaming options, some of the choices include Youtube or Hulu. Check with your TV provider to see if you qualify for a free tune in.
And don't forget to visit E! Online for real-time coverage!
This story was originally published on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT.