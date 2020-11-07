How Kim Kardashian Continues to Honor Her Bond With Late Dad Robert Kardashian

Related : Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Late Father

Kim Kardashian knew she married the right guy. How many husbands would think to summon her beloved late father as a birthday gift?

"A special surprise from heaven...It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots [of] tears and emotion," Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing the video that Kanye West put together for his wife's 40th birthday last month featuring a hologram of her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr. Naturally, it was one of those exceptionally lifelike holograms that have become particularly popular in the music world, allowing stars who are no longer with us such as Tupac Shakur and Whitney Houston to quote-unquote perform once again.

"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together," Kim continued. "Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

And though this was easily the most technologically dazzling example, this wasn't the first time that Kanye had made sure that Kim's father, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, was represented. The video montage he put together for Kim's 36th birthday was full of photos and video from her childhood—and he even credited the Kardashian patriarch, as well as his own later mother, Donda West, for watching over the production of his 2016 gospel-inspired album.