Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Poses Naked to Show Off Growing Baby Bump

A bare baby bump.

Lala Kent took to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 6 to showcase her growing baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie!

"My thirst traps look different these days," the Vanderpump Rules star captioned the nude photo, which received a flurry of compliments from friends and fellow Bravolebrities.

For example, Lala's Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented multiple heart eye emojis, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose wrote, "Beautiful Lala."

The Instagram post—which marks one of the few times Lala has shown off her baby bump—comes roughly two months after she and her fiancé Randall Emmett announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

The couple made the exciting reveal on the Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast, released the same day as Lala's 30th birthday.

During the episode, she said she couldn't "think of any other way to celebrate," and that she had the "best gift given to her."

"My body also helped out too," Lala continued. "I am pregnant!"