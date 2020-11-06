Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors With Swimsuit Video

Related : Bebe Rexha Tries to Keep Her Boobs in at 2020 Grammys

Bebe Rexha is setting the record straight.

After news outlets posted a series of unflattering paparazzi photos, the "Meant to Be" singer took to Instagram to open up about her weight loss struggles and also deny rumors she had had plastic surgery.

The 31-year-old artist was recently photographed wearing a black one-piece Versace swimsuit at a beach with boyfriend Keyan Safyari during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Rexha posted on her Instagram Story videos of her wearing the same outfit inside a room.

"Okay, so I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and paparazzi posted some pictures of me and I want to show you what I really look like," she said. "I've definitely got thighs, I got ass. But here's what I f--king look like in my bathing suit...here's my body, no filters, okay. I got ass, I got thighs, okay, but not those nasty ass pictures they posted, what the f--k."

"It's just really hard," she continued. "Because I find it hard to love myself sometimes. And when you see yourself looking like s--t, it's like, yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don't do surgery, I've never touched my body, never done lipo[suction], never done any of that."