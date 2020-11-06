Khloe Kardashian's Pregnant BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Hospitalized for Pre-Term Labor Scare

Khadijah Haqq McCray is giving fans an update on her pregnancy.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, the pregnant mother of three took to Instagram to inform her followers she had a "pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized." The 37-year-old explained she didn't share the news right away because "the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy." Now, she's home on bedrest, as she wrote, "feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors."
"Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares," she wrote alongside a photo of herself appearing to lie in a hospital bed. "I know I'm not alone, I just know it's not easy to talk about for so many reasons."
However, with the support of family and friends, Khloe Kardashian's BFF was able to start a dialogue with her followers. "I figured what better time than now?" she continued. "I'm in bed and I can only imagine there's a mom or two in the same position. (Or for other reasons) Let's be there for each other!" When one follower said they were also in bed, Khadijah replied, "Kick your feet up love I'm with ya." And after another shared their experience going into labor earlier, the reality star thanked her for her candor: "I feel inspired."
The stories and support have certainly left an impact. "Y'all are making me cry tears of joy," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thank you for all your sweet messages."
Khadijah announced her pregnancy in August. Her and husband Bobby McCray's little one will join big sister Celine McCray, 6, and big brothers Christian McCray, 10, and Bobby Louis McCray III, 16.
Back in September 2019, Khadijah looked back at Celine's premature birth in honor of NICU Awareness Month.
"Celine was ready to see the world at 19 weeks," she wrote at the time. "I had pre-term labor, weekly specialist visits, and 6.5 months of bed rest. (And MUCH more, I'll keep private). But nothing compared to having an emergency c-section at 36weeks and not hearing her cry once she was out of me. She had fluid in her lungs and it was causing additional complications. I couldn't hold her for 12-16hrs. I would just stare at her and pray she would fight the way she had been. I'm so thankful for my family/friends, the doctors and nurses at Cedar Sinai Hospital & La Peer Pediactrics. They worked around the clock so my baby girl could go home with me."
Khadijah's family is certainly growing. Her twin sister Malika Haqq gave birth to a baby boy named Ace in March.
As Malika gushed at the time, "The greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here."