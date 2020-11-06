All the Details on Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring From Dale Moss

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are ready to ride off into the sunset.
On Thursday night, fans finally saw the much-anticipated plot twist that The Bachelorette producers have been teasing. It turns out Clare was more than ready to hand out her final rose to a contestant, which was obviously Dale.
Though this isn't typically the way things in Bachelor Nation go down during week four, it hardly mattered since Clare found the man she was looking for, albeit far sooner than anyone first predicted.
The couple made things official with a romantic proposal on the grounds of the La Quinta resort, where Dale got down on one knee and asked for Clare's hand in marriage. Her answer? "Yes," of course.
As per usual, Neil Lane supplied the former pro athlete with a stunning engagement ring that features a central radiant cut diamond framed by 2 shield cut diamonds and further accented with 145 smaller round cut diamonds. The approximate total weight of all the diamonds is 4.5 carats. What's more is Neil Lane himself designed and signed the piece of jewelry.
Clare appeared to be wearing the rock while out running errands in her hometown of Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Meanwhile, Tayshia Adams' journey to find love started on Thursday night. She made her grand entrance after it was decided that Clare would not finish out the remainder of her season.
Just last week, Chris Harrison addressed the rumor that Clare was pushed out of her role in an attempt to garner publicity. He explained to E! News, "At the end of the day, Clare came here to find love. She made no bones about it she was here to sincerely find the love of her life. If she did that in 10 weeks, great. If she did that in 10 days, great. The goal is for me to help her find love. If she does it early, I've done an even better job and I feel like that should go on my record."
As for Tayshia's love life, Chris kept his lips sealed. All he would say is, "There's always more crazy twists coming."
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.