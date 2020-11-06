How Dr. Kelly Killeen Got Rid of Her "Vagina Neck" on Dr. 90210

Related : Dr. Killeen Gets Rid of "Vagina Neck" With Micro-Needling

The doctor becomes the patient.

In this clip from Monday, Nov. 9's all-new Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen gets radiofrequency microneedling done on her face. Although Dr. Catherine Chang is a "friend and colleague" of Dr. Killeen's, the Dr. 90210 surgeon finds herself nervous ahead of the procedure.

"I'm a little scared," Dr. Killeen admits. "Because, there's mixed reviews on the pain level with this."

According to Dr. Chang, "some people breeze through it, some people don't."

Despite this warning, Dr. Killeen decides to go through with the microneedling in order to fix her "vagina neck."

In a confessional, Dr. Killeen explains, "She's gonna be tightening my face up a little bit. It hurts, but I'm gonna have some laughing gas. So, hopefully, this s--t doesn't hurt too much."

Per Dr. Killeen, Dr. Chang uses a "specialty device" which delivers "heat energy through the little needles into the deeper skin."

The desired result? Tighter skin.