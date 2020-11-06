They've Got "Big, Big Plans": Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Share What's Next For Them

Related : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

It's not often you get to test marriage vows right out of the gate.

But some four-and-a-half months after their October 2019 vows, the coronavirus pandemic forced musician Chris Lane and his bride Lauren Bushnell Lane to scrap every last one of their "Big, Big Plans" and shelter in place at their new five-bedroom Nashville spread.

The test has gotten easier some eight months in now that the ACM Award nominee is able to head out to the golf course ("Not as much as I want to!" he jokes). Though the newlyweds had long since gotten into the swing of things.

"We had no clue that we would be, you know, on top of one another right out the gate like this," Chris told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's been an unexpected year, but almost a blessing in disguise. I feel like it's brought us even closer going through something so interesting in our first year of marriage. We'll look back on this one day and say, 'Wow, we really had to go through a pandemic our first year together.'"