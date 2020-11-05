Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted the Cutest Throwback Pic With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet throwback snap of herself and ex Scott Disick. In the photo, young Kourtney and Scott are dressed to the nines while doing the classic prom pose.
While the Poosh founder stunned in a red satin gown, the Flip It Like Disick star looked striking in an all-black number.
Obviously, this wasn't from either Kourtney or Scott's prom, but the snap had us thinking about our own high school dance days.
And it appears that Kourtney got a chuckle out of the image as she simply wrote, "wow."
This throwback photo comes a week after fans were rooting for a reconciliation between the former flames. Namely, the reality TV personalities sent their millions of followers into a tizzy after they posted photos of each other from Kim Kardashian's birthday trip.
However, according to an E! News source, Kourtney and Scott simply remain friendly exes.
"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," the insider told E! News last week. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever."
The source continued, "They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."
Furthermore, the pair is "bonded for life" as they co-parent Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.
"Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him," the insider noted. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."
Still, we can't blame KUWTK fans for rooting for this reunion as Scott is now single following his split from Sofia Richie. As for Kourtney, she has focused her energy on expanding her businesses and raising her kids.
For a closer look at Kourtney and Scott's co-parenting relationship, scroll through their family photos below.
