Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted the Cutest Throwback Pic With Scott Disick

By Alyssa Ray 05 Nov, 2020 8:46 PMTags
FamilyKourtney KardashianScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNostalgia
Kourtney Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet throwback snap of herself and ex Scott Disick. In the photo, young Kourtney and Scott are dressed to the nines while doing the classic prom pose.

While the Poosh founder stunned in a red satin gown, the Flip It Like Disick star looked striking in an all-black number.

Obviously, this wasn't from either Kourtney or Scott's prom, but the snap had us thinking about our own high school dance days.

And it appears that Kourtney got a chuckle out of the image as she simply wrote, "wow."

This throwback photo comes a week after fans were rooting for a reconciliation between the former flames. Namely, the reality TV personalities sent their millions of followers into a tizzy after they posted photos of each other from Kim Kardashian's birthday trip.

However, according to an E! News source, Kourtney and Scott simply remain friendly exes.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Family Album

"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," the insider told E! News last week. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever."

The source continued, "They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

Instagram

Furthermore, the pair is "bonded for life" as they co-parent Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.

"Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him," the insider noted. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."

Still, we can't blame KUWTK fans for rooting for this reunion as Scott is now single following his split from Sofia Richie. As for Kourtney, she has focused her energy on expanding her businesses and raising her kids.

For a closer look at Kourtney and Scott's co-parenting relationship, scroll through their family photos below.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott wrote on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quipped about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott wrote alongside this playful snap of Reign. 

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declared.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shared to Instagram this cute snap of her youngest son, Reign Disick

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick had a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram
Roots

In April, Kourtney shared photos from her family's trip to Armenia, captioning the photo, "While we stay home now, sharing another part of the world with my photos and story on our trip to Armenia, honoring our roots up on @poosh today."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captioned this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip earlier this year, which played out during Sunday's
Kardashians season finale.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shared on Saturday, Dec. 14. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits this past year. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

Jackie Nickerson
Family Baptism

"It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram from the family's recent baptism in Armenia. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Fishing in Finland!

After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
North Pole

Penelope and her little brother bundle up for outdoor activities in Santa Claus' home town

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sweet Memories

Kourtney reminisces about her stay in Santa Margherita with Penelope and Reign. "happy place," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Guys

"Living my best life"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Margherita

Throwback to Italy! Photo by Penelope.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Listen Up, Dad!

Scott's youngest has something to say! "Talk to me reign," he captioned the photo. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Market Monday

"Anything I do with my kids is so much better because I get to experience it at least a little bit through their eyes."

photos
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

