Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted the Cutest Throwback Pic With Scott Disick

Related : Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian has us feeling nostalgic.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet throwback snap of herself and ex Scott Disick. In the photo, young Kourtney and Scott are dressed to the nines while doing the classic prom pose.

While the Poosh founder stunned in a red satin gown, the Flip It Like Disick star looked striking in an all-black number.

Obviously, this wasn't from either Kourtney or Scott's prom, but the snap had us thinking about our own high school dance days.

And it appears that Kourtney got a chuckle out of the image as she simply wrote, "wow."

This throwback photo comes a week after fans were rooting for a reconciliation between the former flames. Namely, the reality TV personalities sent their millions of followers into a tizzy after they posted photos of each other from Kim Kardashian's birthday trip.

However, according to an E! News source, Kourtney and Scott simply remain friendly exes.