DWTS' Jeannie Mai Shares an Update From the Hospital After Undergoing Surgery

After being diagnosed with the inflammatory condition epiglottitis, Jeannie Mai was forced to leave Dancing With the Stars. Find out the latest on her recovery.

By Kaitlin Reilly 05 Nov, 2020 8:35 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsCelebrities
After being forced to exit Dancing With the Stars due to a potentially life-threatening health issue and undergoing emergency surgeryThe Real host Jeannie Mai let fans know she's doing just fine.

On her Instagram Story, Jeannie shared a pic of herself standing in front of the mirror in her hospital room. She labeled the pic "4 DAYS POST SURGERY." In the photo, the fashion expert is wearing a t-shirt with the image of the "Vote Jeannie" billboard in Los Angeles her fiancé Jeezy rented to support her and DWTS partner Brandon Armstrong.

She joked on the photo, "no chewing no speaking no bad tshirts." 

After suffering from a sore throat for days, Jeannie was hospitalized due to an inflammatory condition called epiglottitis. On Nov. 2, she announced on Good Morning America that she would end her time on DWTS in order to get well. 

"My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Jeannie wrote. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."

Even though her time was cut short, Jeannie called DWTS an "amazing learning experience."

"I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come. I can't thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me," she shared. "I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"

Jeannie may not take home the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but her Vote Jeannie shirt is a pretty cool consolation prize. 

