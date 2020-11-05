Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Reveals What's in His Kitchen

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Kiké Hernández is a winner on and off the field.

It's been an incredible season for the MLB player after the Los Angeles Dodgers became World Series champions. And while the 29-year-old deserves to give his body a break, this all-star isn't losing focus.

"Championships start in the kitchen," he exclusively explained to E! News when supporting his partnership with Vita Coco. "As athletes, we have to fuel our bodies to perform their best, which is why every little thing we put in our bodies matters. If we're not properly fueling our tanks, that work goes to waste. While we all love a cheat meal here and there, we're also hyper-aware of the ingredients we're consuming."

Kiké continued, "Stocking our kitchens with healthy go-to snacks or meals full of potassium not only helps eliminate temptation, but holds us accountable with our diets."

So what can you find in this MLB player's kitchen? Kiké gave us a tasty preview below.