You Won't Believe What the 2000 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

We're going back to the beginning of the millennium!

The year 2000 was a prime time to be a celebrity on the brink of superstardom. At the 26th Annual People's Choice Awards in 2000, Friends reigned supreme, E.R. was the medical drama to beat and Neil Patrick Harris was a sitcom legend in the making.

To prepare for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, airing live this Sunday, Nov. 15 on E!, we're taking things all the way back to the early '00s to see what celebrities were the stars of the big night. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow hanging out together, to Eddie Cibrian and his then girlfriend Brandi Glanville walking the red carpet.

Twenty years is a long time, and the more things have changed, the more they've stayed the same. Check out all of the celebrities who stunned at the ceremony 20 years ago and enjoy a little blast from the pop culture past.