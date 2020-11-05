Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claims Her Family Didn't Encourage Voting for 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Khloe Kardashian knows the power of a vote.
Like many Americans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has found herself glued to updates surrounding the 2020 United States Presidential Election.
"I haven't slept, not for a minute!!" she shared through Twitter on Nov. 4. "Anxiety on a 10 10 10."
After seeing Khloe's message, one follower replied claiming the Good American designer and her family weren't being vocal leading up to Decision Day. "Not being funny," the user wrote, "but you Ana your family are huge influencers and I haven't seen any of you try and push the vote!"
Khloe, however, disagreed. "My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms," she replied. "We have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."
Earlier in the week, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and let her 191 million followers know that she cast her vote.
"I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!" she asked her fans. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line!"
As for Kendall Jenner, she made a statement when channeling Pamela Anderson for Halloween weekend. "'Don't call me babe,'" she wrote while portraying the actress' performance in Barb Wire. "Happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!!"
Kourtney Kardashian also encouraged her followers to head to the ballot box by writing, "Your voice is important. Your vote has power."
As Americans continue to wait for official election results, Khloe shared her advice for those struggling to cope with many unknowns.
"I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections," Khloe wrote on Twitter. "Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves."
She added, "Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to."