Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name

Lindsay Arnold's baby girl's name is en pointe.
The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cusick earlier this week, and now the 26-year-old star is revealing her newborn daughter's unique name.
"Sage Jill Cusick," Lindsay shared in a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The professional dancer also took a moment to describe the night she gave birth to her baby girl.
"Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am," Lindsay explained. "I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital."
She added, "Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery. I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound."
The DWTS alum also pointed out a meaningful detail of her little one's arrival, saying, "She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sam's beautiful mother just one year ago. We couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick."
Before closing, Lindsay expressed that she and her husband "feel blessed beyond words" to be parents. She concluded, "Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way."
On Monday, Nov. 2, the television personality announced the birth of her daughter.
"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," she captioned her post. "Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."
She later added, "My sweet baby girl, I love you more than I even thought was possible."
Back in September, Lindsay opened up to E! News about how her DWTS family influenced her motherhood journey. "Peta Murgatroyd has been such a huge role model for me," she shared. "She has shown me how it is totally possible to be an incredible mom as well as a successful girl boss and I love that."
While she admitted to having FOMO for not participating in this season of the ABC competition series, she said it was worth it.
"That show has been a part of my life for eight years now, so it is definitely crazy not being there this season," she mentioned. "But I'm also over the moon excited about this next chapter in my life and will have so much fun cheering on my friends all season long!"
Of course, the first-time mom gushed over her husband for his support throughout her pregnancy. She told E! News that he helped her "remain calm through all the changes going on in the world and in my body."
Lindsay also expressed her excitement over her baby girl, saying, "I cannot wait to be her biggest fan in everything she does!"
From the looks of her latest social media posts, it's clear the DWTS pro already is.