Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

This year, there's no waiting until Black Friday to score amazing deals. Walmart is coming out with new offers throughout the month of November that you won't want to miss. The first drop date? Today! And be sure to keep an eye on Nov. 7, 11 and 14 as well for new deals.
Below, some of the most eye-catching bargains from Walmart's Nov. 4 Black Friday Event drop, including a jaw-dropping deal on a Roku Smart TV and more!
Onn. 42-Inch Class FHD (1080P) LED Roku Smart TV
A smart TV for only $88? Wow. This 42-inch model allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
If you haven't invested in Apple AirPods yet, here's your perfect chance to.
Hotel Style Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel
Bath towels for only $5 can't be beat, so freshen up your bathroom this winter with a new set.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum
Vacuuming yourself is so 2019. Pick up a robot vacuum at a discount.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer
Instant Pots will once again be a hit this holiday season, so pick up this one that comes with a detachable air fryer lid at before they sell out!
Power Smokeless Grill
It's too chilly to grill outside, so get all the same flavor indoors with this countertop grill. It sucks in smoke so that your kitchen won't be filled with it.
Giant Wood Jumbling Tower
Ever seen one of those giant Jenga games? Well you can have one for your own home for only $35. This tower stands at 34 inches.
RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector
Create a home theater in your house this winter with this affordable projector. You can connect it to gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, streaming devices and more.
