Why Netflix's Carmel: Who Killed María Marta? Will Be the Latest True Crime Series to Hook You

In an interview with El Intransigente, Carmel: Who Killed María Marta? director Alejandro Hartmann said he felt that the timing was right to take a closer look at what happened in 2002—yes, the crime itself, but also the frenzy that ensued when the first version of events fed to the media turned out to have wildly missed the mark.

Hartmann said that he and his crew were up front with their intentions when they approached all of the major players to participate in the series, telling them that they had no agenda other than a quest for the truth. They reached out to everyone involved, Hartmann said, and all but a few people agreed to go on camera.

Among those who said yes: María's widower, Carlos Carrascosa, who spent five years in prison for her death before Argentina's high court overturned his conviction.